BRMDC Raise Funds For Cancer Research

A local hospital in Mercer County is on mission to help those who suffer from cancer.



Employees at Bluefield Medical Center hosted a Relay For Life Poker Run.

100 percent of proceeds from the fundraiser are put toward the Upcoming Relay For Life Event which benefits the American Cancer Society.

"We need to do things to help people we all have family members that have been touch we have coworkers that have been affected by this and we just need to raise the awareness on a beautiful day like this celebrate life," employee Michael Ayers said.

The Poker run included a 70 mile bike ride with multiple stops throughout mercer county.