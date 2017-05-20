BRMDC Raise Funds For Cancer Research - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

BRMDC Raise Funds For Cancer Research

Posted: Updated:
By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
Connect
BLUEFIELD, WV -

A local hospital in Mercer County is on mission to help those who suffer from cancer. 

  Employees at Bluefield Medical Center hosted a Relay For Life Poker Run.  

 100 percent of proceeds from the fundraiser are put toward the Upcoming Relay For Life Event which benefits the American Cancer Society.  
"We need to do things to help people we all have family members that have been touch we have coworkers that have been affected by this and we just need to raise the awareness on a beautiful day like this celebrate life," employee Michael Ayers said.
?
The Poker run included a 70 mile bike ride with multiple stops throughout mercer county.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.