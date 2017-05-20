President Trump Makes his First International Trip - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

President Trump Makes his First International Trip

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Connect
Saudi Arabia -

The president makes his first international trip Saturday (5/20) since taking office in January.

President Donald Trump signed a multi-billion dollar arms and economic deal with Saudi Arabia Saturday morning (5/20). The president put his pen to paper believing this deal will help the United States and Saudi Arabia fight ISIS together and the deal is worth $350 billion.

"Today was a historic day in the relationship between the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States and the beginning of a turning point between the US and the Arab and Islamic world," said a Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister, Al-Jubeir.

Saudi Arabia is the first stop of an 8 day international trip for president Trump. The president will head to Israel next after spending one more day in Saudi Arabia. 

