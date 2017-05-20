Princeton First Responders Host Annual Kid Safety Day - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Princeton First Responders Host Annual Kid Safety Day

Princeton, WV -

It's a big problem that safety officials say can easily be avoided. 
A new study reports nearly 50 children visit emergency departments every hour due to injuries on bikes, scooters, skates and skate boards.

For Princeton fire firefighter Charlie Croy that statistic is too high. Saturday his department along with the local police and rescue squad joined forces for the eight annual kid safety day. 

"There's a lot of head injuries that can be prevented if they were just wearing a bike helmet.  Children 16 and under should be wearing a bicycle helmet whenever they are riding their bike or a scooter or any kind of wheeled toy," he said.

The goal here is to educate kids on the importance of wearing protective gear. Parents also got a lesson themselves in car seats and were educated on how to install them properly. 


 

