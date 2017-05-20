Veterans rallied at the nation's capital for health benefits.

Veterans took the trip to Washington, DC Saturday (5/20) to raise awareness for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals in the line of duty.

Congressmen from Michigan who attended told the veterans they would fight to get them benefits. "We owe you this obligation to take care of any need that might arise out of your service, whether it was on the battle field or because you were exposed to toxic chemicals right there at home," said a Michigan Representative, Dan KilDee.

Other congressmen were in attendance standing behind their brave veterans.