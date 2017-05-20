CRASH: A Car Crash Leaves One Injured and Their Vehicle in a Loc - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

CRASH: A Car Crash Leaves One Injured and Their Vehicle in a Local Creek

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Kanawha County -

According to our sister station in Charleston, WOWK-TV, one person was transported to a local hospital in Kanawha County. 911 dispatchers said the accident happened early Saturday morning  (5/10) on Rutledge Road, in Kanawha County.

The vehicle crashed and ended up the creek, but it is unclear as to why the crash occurred. The vehicle had two occupants, but only was one transported.

Kanawha County Deputies and Kanawha County Ambulance Service responded to the scene. The Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs are investigating the accident.

