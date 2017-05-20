CRASH On Railroad Tracks Sends One To The Hospital

UPDATE: 5/20/2017

An official from CSX tells our sister station, WOWK the vehicle that was struck by the train was stuck on the track.

The train was coming from Russell Kentucky to Parkersburg, West Virginia and had four locomotives, various freight cars, and a number of empty cars.

The tracks were cleared and normal train traffic resumed at 4:45 p.m.

There is still no word on the condition or the identity of the person involved in the crash.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 5/20/2017

Mason County dispatch says a car crashed on railroad tracks in Mason County.

Dispatch confirmed that the call came in about 3:00 a.m, early Saturday morning.

The Mason County Sheriff's Department, Mason County EMS and the Valley Volunteer Fire Department all were on scene responding to the incident.

According to dispatch, one person was transported to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.

Details are unclear at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.

