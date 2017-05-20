HIGH WATERS: Deputies Ensure Safety in Dangerous Wx Conditions - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

HIGH WATERS: Deputies Ensure Safety in Dangerous Wx Conditions

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
MERCER COUNTY -

Mercer County was no stranger to the wet weather Saturday evening (5/20).

Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department were out assisting people in the dangerous conditions. With strong thunderstorms, flash flooding occurred in the Lashmeet and Lakebottom area causing high waters on Route 10 and many secondary roads.

While helping assist with traffic, deputies rescued a pregnant woman and her child as they were trapped in their vehicle in the high waters. Two deputies were able to get the two out of their car and carry them to safe grounds.

Deputies are patrolling impacted areas in Mercer County to ensure everyone's safety.

