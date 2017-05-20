UPDATE: Bluefield WV Officer Arrested for DUI

UPDATE, May 22, 2017 at 5:20 p.m.: According to Chief D.M. Dillow Jr., Officer Johnson has been places on a modified assignment until he has had his fair turn through the court system.

Saturday morning (5/20) a Mercer County Deputy arrested an officer with the Bluefield West Virginia Police Department.

Corporal A.M. Ballard with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department arrested Officer Randall Johnson with Bluefield PD for a drunk driving offense. 59 News is being told Officer Johnson was off duty at the time of his arrest.

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department told 59 News Johnson was arraigned by the Mercer County Magistrate.