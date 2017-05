After a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for McDowell County, trees had fallen down outside Welch in Vivian and Carswell Hollow due to the weather conditions.

McDowell County 911 dispatchers tell 59 News the local fire departments were sent to the scene to clear the roads. No injuries were reported and all roads have been cleared.

Appalachian Power is reporting there are less than five power outages in the Big Four area on Coal Heritage Road.