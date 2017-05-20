Law Enforcement Patrols I-64 for Criminal Activity

Over 17 agencies participated in the largest criminal patrol in Southern West Virginia. Law enforcement conducted in a 24-hour patrol that began Friday (5/19) and wrapped up Saturday evening (5/20).

Agencies named it "64 on 64" and drove up and down Interstate 64 through Raleigh, Summers, and Greenbrier Counties. This patrol extended as far as the state line.

Deputies, officers and troopers worked together to find distracted drivers, intoxicated drivers, and those who may have been carrying drugs. They did make several big seizures during the search and handed out numerous citations.

They said this is believed to be the biggest search of it's kind here in southern West Virginia.