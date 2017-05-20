March for Babies held in Crab Orchard

People got up bright and early this morning to celebrate the March for Babies in Crab Orchard. The event serves both as support and fundraising for families who have experienced infant loss or birth defects.

At the fundraiser families could honor the memory of their deceased infant by planting a butterfly in the Memory Garden, or participate in family-friendly activities.

"whether you're affected or not, this is a day to celebrate. We're here to celebrate those babies that are here today and are healthy and we're remembering those that are not. So it's great to offer that support, if nothing else. It's a community event where everyone can come together for one reason," said March for Dimes representative Daniel Hare.

Saturday's event was held at Daniels Vineyards and was free to the public.