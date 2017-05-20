Liberty High School hosts commencement ceremony

On Saturday, Liberty High School held their commencement ceremony at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. About a hundred students walked across the stage to accept their diploma.

We caught up with parents and former teachers at the school to see what they had to say about the student's accomplishment.

"Graduates always make me happy because I know they've made it. This is the most exciting time of the year for these guys and it's because they're going on to wonderful things," said former Liberty High School Teacher Tonia Parks.

The last, official day of school for Liberty High School students is next Thursday.

