Local organizations team up to clean up Oak Hill

On Saturday dozens of Oak Hill community members, along with other organizations teamed up to clean up their community.

"We do anything where we can help our community," said Woodland Oaks Garden Club member, Carol Manning.

Manning, along with dozens of other Oak Hill residents spent their Saturday morning cleaning up their community. Along with Oak Hill's Beautification Committee and Destination Downtown, volunteers planted flowers and trees, picked up litter and even cleaned up landscaping throughout the town.

"If you don't do that, then our town looks a mess. So yesterday, or the day before they planted flower boxes and they're going to hang more hanging flowers. We just feel like if we don't do this, our city is on the decline," Manning added.

Volunteers worked to clean up the Main Street area and other busy areas in Oak Hill.