Bluefield couple found guilty on elder abuse charges

A couple from Bluefield, VA were found guilty Friday for abusing an elderly person.

Monty Bone and his wife Sonja Bone were charged with felony neglect of an incapacitated adult, malicious assault and conspiracy.

Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said in July 2015, the Bluefield Police Department was contacted by Bluefield Regional Medical Center about 87-year-old Nancy Bone. Sitler said once she arrived at the hospital, doctors believed Nancy Bone showed signs of abuse.

Doctors said Nancy Bone had some broken ribs. Detectives added Bone had bed sores and was extremely dehydrated with low sodium levels. She also has bruises on her ear and face.

After deliberating for nearly five hours, the jury found Monty and Sonja Bone guilty on one count of abuse of an incapacitated adult.

Monty Bone was also found guilty on three counts of neglect of an incapacitated adult.

Sonja Bone was found guilty on two counts of the same charge.

The pair were found guilty on one charge of misdemeanor conspiracy, and not guilty of malicious assault.

Sonja Bone faces six to 31 years and Monty Bone faces eight to 41 years in prison.