Police looking for WV woman who could be in danger

Police across West Virginia are asking for your help finding a missing woman. Kara Jeffrey, 21, from Fairmont, was last seen in Huntington on May 1, 2017. Police said she may be in extreme danger. She is of Asian descent with an athletic build. She stands about 5'4" and weighs 140 pounds. State Police said Jeffrey does not own a vehicle and may be with an unidentified man (pictured above).

Police were led to Jeffrey after the unidentified man wrecked her vehicle and ran. Jeffrey would not give the police any information on him. Police have been working to identify him since February. He has used the alias "Jeff Cooper."

If you have information, you're urged to call West Virginia State Police.