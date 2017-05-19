Installation Of New Field Turf At Mitchell Stadium Finished

The new field turf at Mitchell Stadium is now finished being installed. The installation process took about 3 weeks. The new turf cost more than $400,000. To protect the new turf, food, sunflower seeds, gum, and tobacco products aren't allowed on the turf.

Parks and Recreation Director Charles Ridlehuber said, "It's nice to be finished and put in. What's nice for us is these media lines go through the team area. We used to have paint that. We used to have to paint the college hash marks every game. The 50 yard line goes through the logo so now the field meets high school regulations."

We are told it takes about a year and a half to break in.