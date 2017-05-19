Tazewell County School Officials Working To Finalize Budget For Next School Year

Tazewell County School Officials are working to finalize a budget for next school year. They are working with a deficit of more than a million dollars. Tazewell County Public Schools Superintendent George Brown said they submitted a proposed budget for the 2017 and 2018 school year to the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors on May 19, 2017 that includes cuts to every category. They have about a 2 and a half million dollar deficit. The proposed budget includes a more than 4 percent cut to personnel.

Brown said, "We'll be looking at basically can we consolidate positions. Can we have folks maybe go to 2 schools. As we do every year, we'll be looking at the employee number but as of right now, certainly we don't anticipate any employee will lose their job."

The proposed budget also includes a 3 percent cut to transportation along with a 3 percent cut to maintenance.

Brown said, "Everything is on the table certainly instructional items, school buses. Our fleets old but rather than buying, we may lease."

According to Brown, they were able to save 1 million dollars from the current school year and plan to put that towards the deficit.

Brown said they hope to submit a finalized budget within the next week or 2.

Brown said, "Hopefully nothing suffers too much."

The budget committee will meet again on May 23, 2017.

