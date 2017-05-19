Man's Best Friend Leading Fight Against Opioid Epidemic

Police training can be some of the most excruciating physical activity in an officers career. For a dog to make it in the line of duty, they need to possess the drive to find a target odor and block out any and all distractions.

One of the country's top kennels for training K-9s is located in Greenbrier County, WV. Logan Haus Kennels is owned and operated by Mike Suttle. He has served in the military since 1991. Now, his primary focus is dogs.

"These dogs are not born with the desire to naturally seek out the odor of narcotics, or explosives, or human remains, or whatever target odor we train," Suttle said. "They are born with the genetics and the capabilities to find whatever odor we teach them to find."

The kennel has been operating for ten years, and continues to stay very busy. According to Suttle, the kennel produces, on average, ten to twelve litters per year. These dogs can begin training on a neutral odor as early as a few days old.

"When we're training a dog for narcotics, it's important to us that we isolate every single narcotic odor separately," Suttle said. "We'll do some training sessions when the odors are mixed together, but what's most important to me is to separate and isolate every single odor individually."

Suttle has trained dogs that now work with Military and Law Enforcement Units all over the world, including U.S. Customs and Boarder Protection, the Drug Enforcement Administration, as well as departments in southern West Virginia.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department has purchased a few dogs from Logan Haus Kennels. Dog handler, Sgt. T. N. Mooney works with the K-9 every day using real narcotics.

"[The dogs] might be trained on a neutral odor," Sgt. Mooney said. "So all we have to do is replace the neutral odor with a narcotic odor such as heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, things of that nature."

Since the addition of a K-9 unit in Fayette County, vehicle stops have been much more efficient. A dog's sense of smell can be up to 40 times stronger than a human's. Using his K-9, makes finding narcotics a much faster process for Mooney.

"You can only imagine where you could hide [a gram of heroin or five prescription pills] in a vehicle," Sgt. Mooney said. "It could literally take two or three officers, 20 or 30 minutes if they ever do find it. Whereas in, I can conduct one sniff with my K-9, and he will tell me whether or not there are narcotics in that vehicle in a matter of just a couple minutes."

Mooney says he has a really unique bond with his K-9, that makes him almost like family.

"I don't work with a partner, per say," Sgt. Mooney said. "Except for my K-9 unit. He is my partner... I literally spend more time with my K-9 Unit, then I have the opportunity to spend with my family."

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is cracking down on illegal drug use in the surrounding area. Their K-9 unit has teamed up with surrounding departments and intend to prosecute any violators.