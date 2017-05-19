Clown arrested after scaring drivers in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Police arrested a man yesterday evening, Thursday, May 18th, 2017, after receiving reports of a clown mask-wearing "crack head" terrorizing drivers in the Witcher Creek area.

According to the criminal complaint, Kevin Wayne Hancock was found running along a roadway while wearing the clown mask.

West Virginia State Police Troopers observed that Hancock was "extremely fidgety," and had trouble paying attention to the trooper's commands.

When asked why he was wearing the mask and terrorizing drivers, Hancock was unable to provide a coherent response.

Troopers found a small amount of methamphetamine, oxycodone, and marijuana on his person.

He is now facing charges of public intoxication as well as the three possession charges.

Hancock was transferred to South Central Regional Jail where his bond is set at $5,000.