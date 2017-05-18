Senators want to remove Medicaid addiction treatment barrier - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Senators want to remove Medicaid addiction treatment barrier

Posted: Updated:

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine's two U.S. senators are joining with a bipartisan group to introduce legislation designed to expand access to substance abuse treatment for people who use Medicaid.

The proposal is called the Medicaid Coverage for Addiction Recovery Expansion Act, or the Medicaid CARE Act. Its supporters say it would boost addiction treatment services to help fight the heroin and prescription opioid epidemic.

Maine Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, are joining Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman and West Virginia Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito in making the proposal.

The senators say their proposal would change the Medicaid Institutions for Mental Disease exclusion, which limits Medicaid coverage for substance abuse treatment facilities with less than 16 beds. They say the barrier is outdated.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.