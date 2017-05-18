5th Graders Enjoy Annual DARE Jamboree in Tazewell County

The Dare Jamboree was held on May 18, 2017 for all 5th grade students in Tazewell County. DARE stands for drug abuse resistance education. It was held at the fairgrounds in Tazewell. Students played games like the egg toss, water relay, and parachute games.

For 10 weeks, the students were taught in a classroom about the dangers of drugs and alcohol in the dare program.

On Thursday, each class competed in different games and a champion was named at the end of the event.

DARE Officer Cpl. Glen Keen fro the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office said, "There is a big trophy and we put the name of the class and what year and they get to take that and keep it in their class throughout the year. They bring it back every year and somebody gets to take that home to say they're the overall DARE Champion for that year."

Mrs. Brown's class from North Tazewell Elementary was this year's DARE Champion.