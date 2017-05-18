Year Long Drug Investigation in McDowell County Leads to Arrests - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Year Long Drug Investigation in McDowell County Leads to Arrests

Posted: Updated:

On Thursday, May 18, 2017, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office and the Southern Regional Violent Crime and Drug Task Force conducted a drug warrant round up. 

Deputies arrested six of the ten suspects involved in the investigation. One was already in jail on unrelated offenses. All seven of the individuals were charged with delivery of a controlled substance among other charges. 

According to McDowell County Sheriff, Martin B. West, they are not done looking for the remaining individuals. 

"We want the public to know that we're gonna work to stop these that's causing the problems, the selling drugs to your children and people that's involved with it. We're going to be out there looking for them," West said. 

The drugs involved in the roundup were mainly pills, cocaine and crack. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.