A man from Fayette County plead guilty Thursday to a federal drug charge, according to United States Attorney, Carol Casto.

Michael Terrell, 31, admitted he had over 160 gram of meth at his home in Smithers. Terrell intended on selling the drugs. He plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute the methamphetamine.

Terrell faces up to 20 years in federal prison, following his sentencing on August 10, 2017.