IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist Killed in Tazewell County Hit and Run

The cyclist killed in Thursday morning's hit and run has been identified. David Earl Christensen, 54, of Burley, Idaho was killed after being struck from behind by a motor vehicle.

Christensen was cycling through the area on his way to Charlottesville, VA to meet his wife.

A preliminary investigation determined the suspect was driving a Ford F250 or larger truck, manufactured between 2011 and 2016. The truck should show noticeable damage to the front, passenger side.

Authorities are asking if you have any information regarding the incident please contact the Virginia State Police at (276) 228-3131.

Police tell 59News a bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle in Tazewell County at about 6:10 a.m. Thursday.

Virginia State Troopers said the accident was a hit and run.

The adult male was traveling northbound on Route 19 near Route 609 when he was struck from behind. The vehicle then drove off without stopping.

There is no suspect at this time and police will continue to investigate.

The name of the victim has not been released.

