Bicyclist Killed in Tazewell County Hit and Run

Police tell 59News a bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle in Tazewell County at about 6:10 a.m. Thursday.

Virginia State Troopers said the accident was a hit and run.

The adult male was traveling northbound on Route 19 near Route 609 when he was struck from behind. The vehicle then drove off without stopping. 

There is no suspect at this time and police will continue to investigate.

The name of the victim has not been released.

