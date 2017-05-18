Middle School Students Paint Art to Promote Fitness - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Middle School Students Paint Art to Promote Fitness

Thursday morning (5/18), students at Independence Middle School painted an active fitness mural beside the Beckley YMCA on Prince Street. 

This mural is part of several public art projects planned by the Downtown Beckley Business Association Public Art Committee. The purpose of these murals and other projects is to promote healthy living while also beautifying the community. 

With the help of Public Works, Boy Scouts and Independence Middle School, volunteers will be installing a sculptural bicycle arch at head of McManus Trail, as well as gardening trellises and more bike racks around the community. 

