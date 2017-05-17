Herbert Hoover Seniors Set to Graduate After Unconventional Year

Thursday the senior class from Herbert Hoover High School will walk across the stage at the municipal auditorium in Charleston, WV to accept their diploma's. For seniors like Ian Avis the school year has been anything but ordinary.

His high school was flooded and damaged beyond repair last summer during the June 23 flood.

Since then students from Herbert Hoover High School have been sharing space with students at Elkview Middle School.

It has meant shorter days in the classroom but still just as much information to cover.

Avis said life at home was also more challenging as his family worked to repair their house which also damaged in the flood.

"I cried maybe once over the whole ordeal," Avis said. "Then I immediately went to work on the house. That is how I spent my summer and most of my fall. Every weekend, every free time you had you came up here to the house and you worked on it."

Avis is planning to attend West Virginia University.