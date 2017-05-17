Princeton City Manager Proposes Zoning Amendment To Bring Pubs

It's a memory many older Princeton natives have, A booming city in the 1960's, with no shortage of things to see and do.



"I can remember going up town with my parents on Saturday night and there would just be people bumper to bumper, people bumping into people there would be so many people," Princeton Mercer County Chamber of Commerce President Robert Farley Said.

Mercer Street was filled with store fronts, entertainment options, and restaurants.



"There wasn't no malls there wasn't anything outside the city, everything was inside the city everything was downtown," he said.



But the booming streets have turned into a quiet downtown. A declining coal industry, and a population drop have left empty streets, but Princeton City Manager Kenneth Clay has a plan to bring some life and fun back to his city's streets. So what's his answer to the problem? Beer.



"Currently our zoning code does not permit any clubs alcoholic beverages sold bars or clubs," Clay said.

A new proposal would allow pubs and craft breweries into the city. Currently the only place to get a drink are full service restaurants and at Danny's on Mercer Street which was grand-fathered in. Clay said new bars and pubs will improve one of the county's already-thriving industries.



"Tourism is booming as of late in Mercer especially with the Hatfield McCoy Trail and other attractions of course and we will like to give them a go in the evening and at night."



The proposal is being reviewed by the planning commission. If approved, it will then head to the city council for two readings.

A public hearing on the zoning amendment will be held May 25 at the council chambers in the Municipal Building.