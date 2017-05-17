Raft Rescuers Reflect on June 23 Flood

A rafter at ACE Adventure Resort is looking back on the rescues his team made during the June 23 flood.

Stephen Reid said the ACE rafters were running rescue missions in Rainelle from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m.. They spent the night rescuing people and animals from their flooded homes.

"In the course of all that to see a smile on their face, just kind of even in the worst of times, that was one of the neatest things," Stephen Reid, ACE Adventure Resort senior guide, said. "Just watching people's whole worlds get ripped apart, and the fact that they were still able to smile and give you a hug when they were on dry land."

Reid said the flood rescue was a team effort with other local rafting company.

He told 59News anytime there is major flooding in the area, his team is ready to help out.

