A hospital in Fayette county will undergo a major expansion.

Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill is investing more than $15 million for the project. The hospital plans to double its number of operating rooms.

Executives there said it will make surgery more available to the Fayette County community. The expansion still needs to be reviewed by the state.

Once it gets approval, Plateau Medical Center is expected to start construction in early 2018.

