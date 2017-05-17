Warm Weather Means Orange Cone Season And Drivers Should Be On Alert

Now that the warm weather is here, that means it's orange cone season. Drivers on Wednesday May 17, 2017 were being extra mindful when merging on interstate 77 in the northbound lanes in Mercer County. The right lane at the end of the ramp near exit 9 was closed due to construction crews putting in new asphalt. Crews said the speed limit was slowed down to 55 in that work zone. Driver Lance Franklin of Christiansburg, Virginia said he and his wife are headed to Kentucky. He thinks the work zone area is dangerous.

Lance said, "This particular entrance is kind of dangerous if you ask me because you come to a full stop and then you have to accelerate. I'm in a rental car and this thing doesn't accelerate very well. I think it only has 3 cylinders."



His wife Anita said, "I think it was very confusing so as my husband and I was approaching the stop sign, we were trying to figure out do we go through the center of these cones or should we go to the left. I think they need to make it more clear. They need to block this passage here if they don't want people to go through there."

We're told about 3 years ago in that exact location, about 3 or 4 accidents happened. That means drivers have to be on alert.

Lance said, "Be aware of the workers and construction season. This is the only time where when they do road work that they are actually keeping the construction site open so that drivers can go through."

Crews finished up sometime before 4 p.m.