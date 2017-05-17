Flood Waters Cause Long Term Health Issues

Contaminated flood water that rushed into houses throughout Greenbrier County left people to gut out everything inside. That raises concerns for respiratory problems with mold and chemicals in the air.

Emergency crews in Greenbrier County believe the best way to protect your lungs is to wear a mask. Even with safety measures taken, they said it's especially dangerous for certain people. "It would be the elderly because as you get older your immune system is a lot more compromised, anyone that has a respiratory disease," said the Director of Greenbrier County Homeland Security & of Emergency Management, Al Whitaker.

Whitaker said anyone who may be experiencing respiratory problems should see a primary physician.