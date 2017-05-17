West Virginia lawmakers call it a day after Justice appeal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia lawmakers have adjourned for the third straight day without resolving an impasse with Gov. Jim Justice on overhauling state taxes and closing a projected $500 million state budget gap.

Justice, a Democrat, has made a direct appeal in the Republican-controlled House of Delegates on Wednesday, urging they tweak his proposals if they need to but vote.

The House has twice rejected similar bills to raise sales and corporate net income taxes while cutting income tax rates.

The Republican-controlled Senate on Tuesday approved the Justice-backed legislation.

However, Justice says he felt betrayed by the Senate's minority Democrats who voted against it, backing their own alternative Tuesday without giving him a heads-up.

They backed his proposed legislation earlier.

The House and Senate return Thursday.

