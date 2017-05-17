Drug Crisis Causes challenges For Law Enforcement





As the drug crisis continues to grow in southern West Virginia so does the workload for law enforcement.

Garry Wheeler is the Sheriff for Summers County. He's currently in his fourth term. He said the drug epidemic is a daily struggle and makes up at least 95 percent of his cases.



"Its very overwhelming because there's so many of them and so few of us we just have to rely on making these hits here. I mean we are limited to the budgets, how much we do have and how much we can be out here with overtime and what have you," Wheeler said.



In order to stay afloat and keep up, his department relies on sting operations and drug busts. Just last week a traffic stop led to a major drug bust in Hinton. Hundreds of opiates including Roxycodens, were recovered along with marijuana and cocaine. The drugs had a street value of $120,000.

Despite good busts like these, sheriff Wheeler says there is more work to be done in solving the drug problem that goes beyond law enforcement



"There's just lots of things we are not provided number one sometimes the laws they make in Charleston is not good for us I mean we have to struggle with the laws that they make and sometimes they just that its hard to do this kind of work," he said.



Chief JP Stevens has been in law enforcement for more than 30 years and shares the same sentiment.



"It's a big crisis and here's the catch on this. We have suit and tie people that makes the laws on certain things on what they can do rehabilitate and all that drug court. They need to come out here and work the communities and see whats going on out here and deal with some of these people and maybe they will change their mind on it."



Both agree, that lack of treatment facilities is also a problem.



We don't have rehabs we have people in court that want to go to rehab and we don't have any place to send them. It goes weeks and months before we can get them a bed

It's a terrible dilema that the whole country is stuck with, Wheeler said.



I've had people come to me and ask for help I mean really begging for help you can't get them you cant get them in a treatment center if they wanted to get in one," Stevens said.



Chief Stevens says he's starting to see an increase in methamphetamenes which explains why you'll find empty packages of Sudafed lying around in areas drug users are known to dwell in. Sudafed is the main ingredient for meth.



"We'll find the sudafed and then we will find the material or the little bottles they are making meth in they call it the shake and bake," Stevens said.



As a result of the new trend Stevens says its going to take a community effort to fight the growing drug problem until local officers can get they help they desperately need from lawmakers and users can be provided with better access to treatment.



"If the community sees something that they see is suspicious they need to report it to us don't wait tow weeks down the road and all of a sudden we seen drug dealing going on here or activity here if they see them in the dark alleys they need to report it to us. we're always getting the information too late."

