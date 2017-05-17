Opioid Crisis Contributes to Companion Crimes

When it comes to Drug and opioid addiction, the problem doesn't just stop there. Along with it comes other issues and crimes including theft, robbery, and assault.

According to County Prosecutor Kristin Keller, the opiate crisis continues to contribute to multiple crimes here in the mountain state, including old crimes such as sex trafficking



"It's important under the sex trafficking law that the victim includes the person who's being a prostitute but separately or prostitutes who are not victims of sex trafficking who make the decisions to have sex for money and drugs," she said.



Linking opioids to human and the sex trade industry is a narrative that Brandy Smith knows all too well and has witnessed first hand

"I've seen girls sell their bodies ten and 12 times a day for $20 a time for pills or money all day into the night never ceasing," Smith said.

Brandy Smith is from west Virginia. She's a recovered opioid user who started in the sex trade industry at 17-years-old. Her journey down the dark road of addiction started after she says she was sexually abused and held at gunpoint by her own father on her 14 birthday. To cope with her abuse She turned to dancing and stripping. She says it gave her a sense of empowerment.

"It became a control factor instead of being taking advantage of by these men you get to point for once that you think you are in control.

It's a vicious cycle you get high to dance and you dance to get high these girls struggle with so much anxiety post traumatic that's on the level of combat veterans so addiction to prescription drugs," she said.

After suffering from more than just insecurities and loss of hope Brandy reached a breaking point and turned to her faith to escape.

She put on her high heels, not to strip, but for a higher calling. She started what's called heaven On Heels, a ministry aimed helping those are currently walking in the same shadows of darkness that she once traveled.

"The vision is to see a joining of local churches and joining of communities that is so strong that this problem is eliminated. We are talking safe houses, shelters, transport officers, security offices, clothing, toiletries items, G.E.D. classes, whatever is needed."

Her goal is spread hope serve as a light for those who long for a way out.

"God does not get mad at lost things, He rejoices when those souls return to him. He loves you can not put a price tag on your soul these girls are worth it because God says they are worth it.

