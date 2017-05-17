Police searching for Bluefield man wanted for sex crimes

Troopers with the Princeton detachment of West Virginia State Police are searching for a wanted man charged with sex crimes involving a minor. Investigators said Wednesday that Eric Kell is wanted for not showing up to a court hearing.

Kell was charged with third degree sexual assault, display of sex organs by a guardian and use of obscene matter to seduce a child. Police said he's 39 years old, around 5'5" and weighs about 175 pounds. Kell has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're encouraged to call Trooper First Class J.R. Tupper with the Princeton detachment of State Police at 304-425-2101.