Jail ordered in 2 West Virginia gun cases

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - A federal judge in West Virginia has ordered two men locked up for illegal gun possession while a third admitted having shotguns and a pistol prohibited by his prior drug and domestic violence convictions.

According to federal authorities, 45-year-old Jeffrey Moran, of Wheeling, West Virginia, pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

He has a previous felony drug conviction and a misdemeanor for domestic violence that prohibit him from legally owning a gun.

In other cases, Judge John Preston Bailey sentenced 40-year-old Archie Ray Arbogast, of Dunmore, to six months in jail for possessing a rifle last year despite a prior felony drug conviction.

Bailey gave 44-year-old Donald Ray Pyle, of Bridgeport, Ohio, a five-month sentence for the illegal interstate sale of a revolver to a West Virginia resident last year.

