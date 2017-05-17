WV spring hunters take more than 11,000 turkeys - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

WV spring hunters take more than 11,000 turkeys

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia wildlife officials say hunters killed 11,539 turkeys this spring, up 11 percent from last year.
    
The Division of Natural Resources says that's the largest harvest since 2006.
    
The counties where the most birds were taken were Preston with 475, followed by Mason, Jackson, Wood and Harrison (327).
    
Young hunters killed 458 turkeys during the one-day youth season on April 15.

