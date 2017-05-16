Fayette County BOE Passes School Consolidation Plan - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Fayette County BOE Passes School Consolidation Plan

FAYETTEVILLE -

School Board members from Fayette County have voted to close or consolidate several schools in the county.

Over the past month, the Board of Education held several public hearings around the county about the issue.

Tuesday, May 16, Fayette County Schools Superintendent's recommendation for the consolidation plan passed 4-1.

The State Board of Education still has to approve the plan.

For more on Fayette County Schools Consolidation Plan click the following link from a previous story: http://www.wearewvproud.com/story/32749239/fayette-county-schools-proposes-new-consolidation-plan

