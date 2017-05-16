School Physical Therapist Remains Under Contract Despite Sexual Exploitation Charges



After being charged with Child Exploitation, Charles Dodson will still be able to provide physical therapy to students according to officials with the Mercer County School Board.

Sgt. M.D. Clemons, with the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit, State police arrested Dodson on Friday and accused him of having graphic pictures of a child on his cell phone. The criminal complaint also revealed Dodson allegedly sent the pictures to another person.



Letters were sent home by the Mercer County Board of Education to parents of students who use Dodson's services, informing them of the situation and asking if they would like their child to continue therapy with Dodson.

That decision isn't sitting well with parents like Meda Martin whose grandchildren attend school in Mercer County



"It should not be an option. If he is contracted through the school board, to me, he falls under school board guidelines. If I was a teacher and done that I would be automatically without a job" Martin said.



Brittany Rose shared the same sentiment.

"The school board needs to take action against him you know, if not directly, take it and fire him. At least get to the bottom of it and see what happened in the situation and go from there to see how to discipline him," Rose said.



With two weeks left in the school year, Mercer County schools Superintendent Deborah Akers released the following Statement:

"We have legal obligation to provide the types of services offered by Mr. Dodson. We were not able to find alternate means to offer those services, so we have offered a choice to parents. If they want the services provided by Mr. Dodson, then we will allow it to happen. It's totally their option. We are actively pursuing a replacement for next year."

Dodson is currently out on a 30,000 bond and is set to appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing on May 24, 2017.