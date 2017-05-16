McAuliffe aims to regulate power plant emissions - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

McAuliffe aims to regulate power plant emissions

By ALAN SUDERMAN
Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is announcing a state plan to limit carbon emissions from power plants, a plan similar to a federal policy President Donald Trump has vowed to roll back.

McAuliffe, a Democrat, signed an executive order Tuesday that begins developing regulations on carbon emissions. He says the federal government has abdicated its job fighting climate change.

Trump has promised to scrap the Clean Power Plan, a centerpiece of former President Barack Obama's efforts to reduce harmful emissions.

McAuliffe's announcement was hailed by environmentalists, who helped the governor get elected in 2013 but have been mixed on his record in office.

The governor, who has not been able to score major wins with the GOP-controlled General Assembly, has increasingly turned to executive action to further his policy goals.

