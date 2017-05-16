Create Opportunity Event Held To Teach Marketing and Social Media Strategies in Bluefield

A Create Opportunity event was held in Bluefield on May 16, 2017 at the Clover Club. It was a free luncheon event that focused on marketing and social media. Business owners learned how to accelerate business growth with inbound marketing.

Public Information Specialist Mike Friel with the Robert C. Byrd Institute said, "We're hoping that people can figure out how to market their goods and services in the most effective way and ultimately to expand their businesses, expand economic opportunity here in southern West Virginia, and most importantly to create jobs."

This event is in partnership with the city of Bluefield and the Robert C. Byrd Institute. The event was free.