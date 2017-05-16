Crews Working to Refurbish Vacant Buildings To Enhance Downtown Bluefield

In Mercer County, crews with the city of Bluefield are working to refurbish their older vacant buildings downtown. On May 16, 2017, crews with the city of Bluefield were working to remove old paint from vacant buildings owned by the city on the block between Scott and Raleigh Streets. Community and Economic Development Director for the city of Bluefield Jim Spencer said through the downtown development plan, they want to enhance the look of downtown. They will be going around and putting advertisements or history items in the windows of their vacant buildings.

Spencer said, "We've got about 5 businesses so far that have had special made signs that are about 16 and a half by 44 inches. They'll go in each one of these windows so instead looking in and seeing this building which is vacant for now hopefully that will change in the near future, they'll be seeing advertisements for our businesses which helps our businesses. It's a win win situation. We're trying to market our businesses better and also grow our downtown."

Grounds Crew Supervisor Nick Harrison said he's grateful to be a part in making the buildings come back to life.

Harrison said, "Anytime someone comes downtown, if they're interested in a business in our district, it's important that they see the clean uniqueness of our city."

Any local business owner interested in having their advertisements displayed in the city for free can call Bluefield City Hall for more details at 304-327-2401.