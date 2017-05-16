UPDATE: Bluefield Police found missing teen - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Bluefield Police found missing teen

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE, May 17, 2017 at 4:20 p.m.: According to Bluefield Police, Jordan Hagy was found, safe, in Princeton. 

Bluefield police are asking for your help tonight to find a missing teenager. Jordan Hagy, 17, was last heard from by his mother on May 4th.

Hagy is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has long brown hair, blue eyes and has braces. 

We're told there is no indication of foul play and the teen is simply missing. 

Anyone with information regarding Hagy is asked to call the Bluefield Police Department.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.