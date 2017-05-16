UPDATE: Bluefield Police found missing teen

UPDATE, May 17, 2017 at 4:20 p.m.: According to Bluefield Police, Jordan Hagy was found, safe, in Princeton.

Bluefield police are asking for your help tonight to find a missing teenager. Jordan Hagy, 17, was last heard from by his mother on May 4th.

Hagy is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has long brown hair, blue eyes and has braces.

We're told there is no indication of foul play and the teen is simply missing.

Anyone with information regarding Hagy is asked to call the Bluefield Police Department.