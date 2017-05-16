Bojangles' set to open next week in Beckley

Make sure to set your alarms bright and early for this event- Bojangles is set to open as soon as next Tuesday morning. Tuesday, about 95 new employees went through training with the Raleigh County Health Department to learn how to safely serve food.

Construction workers were also putting the final touches on the parking lot for the restaurant.

"Right now we're just focusing on customer experience and training our cashiers and our crew members to make sure when our customers come that they'll have a great experience. So we're all about customer service making sure we have the biscuits, the quality and our bone in chicken," said Christopher Randolph, Bojangles Representative.

The restaurant plans to have their grand opening next Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.