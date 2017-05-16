Mountain State Centers for Independent Living plans series of fundraisers

The Mountain State Centers for Independent Living is expected to receive less funding from the state and federal government. This year the organization received just over $170,000 in funding.

But for the upcoming year they're expected to receive less than $42,000 in funding. That's why they're working to organize a series of events to raise funds for the organization.

"The need for people with disabilites to have equipment for them to be able to be independent, that's something they need year around. So we do fundraising year around," said Kelly Elkins, Community Resources Facilitator.

To help those in need, they're planning to host an Independent Living Celebration of Global Proportions. This charity event allows people to raise funds by hosting an event like a run or walk in their own community, either as teams or individuals.

