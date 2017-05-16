Salute My Dad Contest Rules

WVNS – Salute My Dad Contest 2017

Official Rules

Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WVNS, P.O. Box 509, 141 Old Cline Road, Ghent, WV 25843 (“Station”) and Tobacco Town, 702 Ritter Drive, Beaver, WV 25813 (collectively, the “Sponsors”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsors, which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. This Sweepstakes is open to permanent, legal U.S. citizens who reside within WVNS’s viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. The WVNS viewing area consists of the following counties: Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Raleigh, Fayette, McDowell, Wyoming, Mercer and Tazewell. Current or former employees of WVNS, West Virginia Media Holdings, www.WeAreWVProud.com, Nexstar Media General, Inc. and its subsidiaries, the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in the WVNS’s viewing areas, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes contest or sweepstakes materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a WVNS contest or sweepstakes only once every sixty (60) days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600 or more only once every six (6) months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

Entry. Entries for this Sweepstakes will be accepted beginning Wednesday,

May 17, 2017 at 12:00 a.m. EST and ending on Monday, June 12, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. Noon EST. To enter the Sweepstakes, entrants must visit the Station’s website at www.WeAreWVProud.com, select the contest tab and submit an answer to the Survey Question. Entrants must include their name, address and telephone number in order to enter. Incomplete entries will not be considered. Only one entry per person will be accepted. All entries must be received by June 12, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. Noon EST.

The Sponsor is not responsible for technical or computer failures, telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules.

For entries submitted online, entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning the e-mail address or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by the Sponsor) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by the Sponsor in their sole discretion. The Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsor in their sole discretion.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsor determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with this Sweepstakes (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of this Sweepstakes, the Sponsor reserves the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate this Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If this Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at www.WeAreWVProud.com. The Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of this Sweepstakes or website or violates the Official Rules of this Sweepstakes. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Sweepstakes, participants agree to www.WeAreWVProud.com’s Terms of Service and the use of their personal information as described in the Privacy Policy at http://www.wearewvproud.com/story/18990/privacy-policy. All entry materials become the property of the Sponsor, and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsors. By entering, entrants grant the Sponsor the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station, www.WeAreWVProud.com, and Facebook for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the entrant.

Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Submitting multiple entries will increase an entrant’s odds of winning.

Prize(s). There will be 5 finalists in this Sweepstakes chosen by a 59News selection committee. The winner will be chosen from these 5 finalists by the selection committee based on the response given to the Survey Question: “In 200 words or less, tell us why your dad is the BEST and should be the winner of the 59News Salute My Dad Contest.” The winner will be notified by email or phone. The winner must respond to the notification within 24 hours to avoid forfeiting their prize. The winner will receive a 6-Month Membership to The Cigar Lodge at Tobacco Town in Beaver, WV – Total Value of $90.

The winner will be announced Friday, June 16th, 2017, during the 5 p.m. 59News broadcast. Broadcasts may be subject to delays, pre-emptions, or schedule changes in the Station’s sole discretion.

All results are unofficial until the winner is verified by the Sponsors. Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for the prizes. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, and the Sponsors are not responsible for defective prizes. The Sponsors make no representations or warranties with respect to the prizes, including merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose. The Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Acceptance of a prize releases the Stations, the other Sponsors and advertisers from all liability and claims concerning the prize, its delivery, and its use.

Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize (s) . The winner must claim the Prize in-person at the Station, located at 141 Old Cline Road, Ghent, WV 25843, during regular business hours (Monday - Friday, 8:30 AM EDT – 5:00 PM EDT). The prize will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize must be claimed by 12:00 PM Noon EST on Thursday, June 15, 2017 or it will be forfeited. The winner will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize. Any unclaimed or rejected prize will be forfeited. Failure by the winner to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notifications will lead to forfeiture of the prize. Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize. Upon forfeiture of the prize, the Station has the right to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another contest or sweepstakes conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner and the winner may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Sponsors. The Sponsors will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner is required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsors in order to receive their prize.

The winner will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, insurance, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner, the Sponsors are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsors are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing the winner with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsors. This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Sponsors are not responsible for any expenses incurred by the winner as a result of such delays or cancellations. The Sponsors will not replace items that are lost or stolen. The Sponsors will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize by reason of force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors.

By accepting the prize, the winner agrees to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station, www.WeAreWVProud.com, and Facebook for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner. The winner agrees to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability to this effect prior to acceptance of the prize.

For contests or sweepstakes conducted or promoted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, iHeartRadio, or any other social media website (each a “Social Media Site” and collectively the “Social Media Sites”), the Sponsors reserve the right to void any entrant’s entry in the Sweepstakes for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of an applicable Social Media Site, and to delete or remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments, posts, tweets, videos, photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at their discretion. The Sponsors also reserve the right to block, ignore, report, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the Sweepstakes and/or the Sponsors profiles, accounts, websites, blogs or handles. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold the Social Media Sites harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages, judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their participation in this Sweepstakes. Entrants understand that by logging-in to the applicable Social Media Site, that they agree to comply with the Social Media Sites’ Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject to the Privacy Policies and information collection practices of the applicable Social Media Site. Entrants agree that the Sponsors are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by third party advertisers, marketers, or any other transferees.

Limitation on Liability. Sponsors disclaim all liabilities to the winner with respect to receipt and use of the prize. Winner and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of the prize, agree to release and hold the Sponsors and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any contest, sweepstakes or prize-related activity.

Reservation of Rights. Sponsors reserves the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel or terminate this Sweepstakes for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Sponsors. Any such changes or termination will be announced on www.WeAreWVProud.com.