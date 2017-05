West Virginia Division of Highways announces the closing of CR 85/2, Keeney’s Creek Road, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.

The section of Keeney’s Creek Road CR 85/2, from Winona to the Nuttleburg is closed until August 31, 2017. The closing is necessary to repair the flood damage.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen conditions may change the work schedule.