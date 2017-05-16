2 victims' names released in fatal crash in West Virginia - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

2 victims' names released in fatal crash in West Virginia

WAYNE, W.Va. (AP) - The names of a husband and wife who died in a fatal accident in Wayne County have been released.

The Herald-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2qh5Fq1 ) reports 37-year-old Roy Caldwell and 33-year-old Lakisha Sue Caldwell of Wayne were killed in the May 9 accident on state Route 152, which connects Wayne to Huntington and Interstate 64.

Sheriff Rick Thompson says the couple's car crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle. Both vehicles ignited on impact.

The accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

The crash occurred one week after two men were killed in a head-on collision on Route 152.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

