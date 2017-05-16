Kroger Looking to Fill Around 100 Jobs in West Virginia on Saturday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Kroger announced that it will be holding job fairs in stores in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky to fill around 100 jobs.

People can go to one of the 41 Kroger stores in WV, the Belpre, Marietta, and Proctorville, OH store and the Ashland, KY store for interviews between 11 AM and 4 PM Saturday.

The only WV Kroger stores not holding the job fair are in the Wheeling area.

If you are interested, Kroger asks that you apply online at jobs.kroger.com. People who apply are asked to bring their resumes to the interviews, which do not require an appointment.

Most of the open positions are part-time jobs. The jobs are in all areas of stores.